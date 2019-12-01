Covington
Holly Berg Casey
Holly Berg Casey of Covington, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at the age of 76. Mrs. Casey enjoyed being outdoors and traveling to different countries. One of her early hobbies led her to meet her husband, Ed, which was racing Porsches, while living in Boston. Mrs. Casey also enjoyed showing Appaloosa and Quarter horses. Ed and Holly also enjoyed snow skiing and shared that passion with both of their daughters. She was a loving grandmother and shared a special bond with each of her grandchildren. Mrs. Casey was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Casey; parents, Quentin and Frances (Hitchcock) Berg; sisters, Shelly Berg, Rundi Riffle; and brother, Eric Berg.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Kari and Alan Whitaker, Shawna and Aaron DeMeyer; grandchildren, Sydney, Morgan, Greg, Jack; brothers and sisters-in-law, Owen and Patty Berg, Bruce and Catherine Berg; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service for Mrs. Casey will be held at a later date.
Holly Berg Casey of Covington, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at the age of 76. Mrs. Casey enjoyed being outdoors and traveling to different countries. One of her early hobbies led her to meet her husband, Ed, which was racing Porsches, while living in Boston. Mrs. Casey also enjoyed showing Appaloosa and Quarter horses. Ed and Holly also enjoyed snow skiing and shared that passion with both of their daughters. She was a loving grandmother and shared a special bond with each of her grandchildren. Mrs. Casey was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Casey; parents, Quentin and Frances (Hitchcock) Berg; sisters, Shelly Berg, Rundi Riffle; and brother, Eric Berg.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Kari and Alan Whitaker, Shawna and Aaron DeMeyer; grandchildren, Sydney, Morgan, Greg, Jack; brothers and sisters-in-law, Owen and Patty Berg, Bruce and Catherine Berg; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service for Mrs. Casey will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.