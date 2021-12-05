Homer Floyd Cabe

Mansfield, GA Homer 'Floyd' Cabe, age 80 of Mansfield, died Thursday, December 2, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Millard and Margaret Cabe, and son, Ronald Cabe. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Stanley and Sissy Cabe; daughters and son-in-law, Rita Biddy, Deanna and Ben Bergman; 7 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, M.D. Cabe, Jimmy Cabe; several nieces and nephews. Mr. Cabe was the founder and owner of Floyd Cabe Grading. He enjoyed traveling, acquiring and restoring old tractors, and building race cars. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Tom Bergman officiating; family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:30 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Clear Creek Baptist Bible College, 300 Clear Creek Rd, Pineville, KY 40977. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

