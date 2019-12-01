Covington
Horace Wayne Williams "Wig"
Horace Wayne Williams "Wig" of Covington, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at the age of 66. First and foremost, Mr. Williams was loved dearly by his friends and family. A longtime resident of Newton County, he was known for his unique sense of humor and his love for footballespecially the Georgia Bulldogs. Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Evelyn (Strickland) Williams; baby brother, Melvin Williams.
Survivors include his sister, Lu Ann Tilson; brothers and sister-in-law, Barry and Karen Williams, Greg Williams; nieces, Dawn Price Reardon, Tera Voss; nephews, Joshua K. Jennings, John R. Tilson, Jr., Tyler Williams; 6 great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as several cousins.
A Memorial Service for Mr. Williams was held Friday, November 29, 2019, 2:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 3134 Floyd Street, in Covington, with Pastor Gil Gainer officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, GA 30606.
