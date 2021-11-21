Conyers, GA Hoyt Stanley Wishon, 85, of Conyers, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021 at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital. He was born September 19, 1936, in Franklin, NC to the late Gola and Maude Wikle Wishon. Hoyt was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church in Conyers. He proudly served his country in the U.S. ARMY from 1960-1962. Hoyt was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He received a Bachelor's Degree from North Georgia College in 1958 and went on to receive a Law Degree from John Marshall School of Law in 1965. His hobbies included antiquing and traveling. He traveled to every state except North Dakota. In addition to his parents, Mr. Wishon was preceded in death by his son, Dan Wishon. His survivors include his loving wife of 39 years, Roxanna Wishon of Conyers; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Michele Conrad of Atlanta; stepchildren; Rhonda and David Schroeder of Cumming, Rick and Sandy Hays of Sharpsburg, and Melanie Bell of Conyers; granddaughters, Isabella Conrad of Birmingham, AL and Tabitha Conrad of Atlanta, GA; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Bill Willett of Statesville, NC. Hoyt was deeply loved and will be dearly missed. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor Rick Stucke officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9:30 am until service time. Burial will take place at GA National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgins Dr, Canton, GA 30114 at a later date. This service will be live streamed through the link below https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1637629767149813. Guests may send condolences to www.wheelerfuneralhome.com. Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services 11405 Brown Bridge Rd Covington (770) 786-7111

To send flowers to the family of Hoyt Wishon, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 27
Visitation
Saturday, November 27, 2021
9:30AM-11:00AM
Wheeler Funeral & Cremation Services
11405 Brown Bridge Rd.
Covington, GA 30016
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 27
Funeral Service
Saturday, November 27, 2021
11:00AM
Wheeler Funeral & Cremation Services
11405 Brown Bridge Rd.
Covington, GA 30016
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

