Covington, GA Imogene "Jean" Harrison Henderson 87, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at The Oaks at Ashton Hills in Covington. Jean was born in Porterdale, GA to the late Goldie A and Ruth (Underwood) Harrison. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband John Richard Henderson and brother Don Harrison. Jean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and lovingly called by her grandchildren grandmamma or Me Maw. She loved music, dancing, going to the beach, and being involved in her grandchildren's activities. Jean was extremely passionate about life in general. She was a very dedicated member of Porterdale Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. She was cherished by her family and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Jean's memory will be treasured by those she left behind which include her children and their spouses, Rick (Syble) Henderson, John (Missy) Henderson, Bonnie (Allen) Bagley; grandchildren, Rich, Don, Michael, Keeli, Sara Jo, Matt, Joey, Luke, Zack, Amber, Autumn; 20 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Peggy Harrison. A Memorial Service was held Monday, September 13, 2021 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor David Wheeler officiating. The family received friends one hour before services. A private inurnment followed at Lawnwood Memorial Park Mausoleum. Guests may sign the online register at www.wheelerfuneralhhome.com.
