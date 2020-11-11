Madison, GA Jack Addison Way, III, age 86 of Madison, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020. HE was preceded in death by his father, Jack Addison Way, II.; mother, Alice Blanche Snyder; wife, Barbara Ann Way. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Kim Crowell; son and daughter-in-law; Jack and Cherie Way, IV; grandchildren, Kyle and Brittany Crowell, Connor Crowell; great-grandchildren, Riley Crowell, Jackson Crowell, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jack was married to his wife, Barbara Ann, from 1956-2012. They had 56 wonderful years together. He retired from AT&T after 40 years of service. Jack was involved in many churches and organizations; Chapel Hight Baptist Church and Heritage Hill Baptist Church where he was a Deacon and taught Sunday School, he also attended Antioch Baptist. He was a part of the AT&T Pioneers club and a member of the ROMEO. Jack loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as boating and fishing. Graveside services will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

