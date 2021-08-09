Jack L. Maloney

Conyers, GA Jack Maloney, age 83 of Conyers, died Monday, August 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Ruby Maloney; wife, Jo Ann Maloney; daughter, Deborah Lynn Wasson; granddaughter, Elisabeth Thompson. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Diane and Randy Bricker, Denise and Mark McCullough, Mark Wasson; grandchildren, Stephanie and Chris Dalton, A J Mitchell, Stephen and Tiffinay McCullough, Joanna and Randy George, Tiffanie and Beau Johnson, Amber and Justin Haggerty, Marcus Wasson, Samuel Wasson and 13, great-grandchildren; sister and her husband, Jeri and Vernon Farriba. Jack enjoyed working on Hot Rod. He loved Harley Davidson and riding. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor David Wheeler officiating; interment will follow at East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

Service information

Aug 11
Visitation
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
6:00PM-8:00PM
Scot Ward Funeral Services at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
Aug 12
Service
Thursday, August 12, 2021
11:00AM
Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
