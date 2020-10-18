Cleveland, GA Jack William Tinsley age 78, of Cleveland passed away Sunday October 18, 2020 at his home in Cleveland. A longtime resident of Conyers, GA, Mr. Tinsley had resided in Cleveland since 1990.
Mr. Tinsley was born June 7, 1942 in Mineral Bluff, GA to the late Catherine and Harold Tinsley. He was preceded in death by his son, William "Bill" Tinsley, brother, Steve Tinsley, and brother, Marvin Fortner. He was a member of the Yonah Masonic Lodge #382 F&AM and a member of Old Nacoochee Baptist Church and received the ordinance of baptism in 1993.
Survivors include his spouse, Syble Tinsley of Cleveland; his son and his son's spouse, Bryan and Mickey Tinsley of Covington, GA; his daughter and his daughters spouse, Lisa and Ben Walden of Summerville, SC; his grandchildren, Jackson Walden, Parker Walden, McKenna Brannen, and Chase Sickler; sisters, Linda Vaughters of Powder Springs, GA, Shirley Watkins of Acworth, GA, Barbara Swanson of Acworth, GA, Beverly Tinsley of Las Vegas, NV; brother, Larry Tinsley of Jasper, GA, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday October 21, 2020 at the Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. Interment will be at Yonah View Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends 1-3 PM Wednesday at the funeral home prior to the service.
The family respectfully ask all those in attendance to please wear a mask.
Online condolences may be made to the family at barrettfh.com.
Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland. 706-865-3101.
