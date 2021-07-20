Social Circle, GA Mrs. Jackie Hadaway, age 89, of Social Circle passed away Monday, July 19, 2021. She was born July 30, 1931 in Camden County Georgia to J.B. and Willie Simpson who have preceded her in death. Mrs. Hadaway grew up in Camden County and graduated from Camden County High School. Following high school, she went on to Georgia Teacher's College and taught in Atlanta and Loganville. She loved children, traveling, trips with her sister, and was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Jim Simpson, her son-in-law Anthony Wimpey and her granddaughter Alicia Hadaway.
Mrs. Hadaway is survived by her husband Bob Hadaway, her daughter Pam Wimpey of Social Circle, her son Neal Hadaway (Vicky) of Greensboro, 8 grandchildren, her siblings Dot Hellemn, Mag Simpson, Bernice Brown, Pal Riggs, and Ben Simpson along with a host of nieces, nephews, other family and close friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Hadaway will be held at 11 o'clock on Friday, July 23, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church with Reverend Leah Cunningham officiating. Entombment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens at 3 o'clock. The family will receive friends at J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 5:00 until 7:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wellroot Family Services, 1967 Lakeside Pkwy., Suite 400, Tucker, GA 30084 or online at Wellroot.org "Give Now" link (Formerly the United Methodist Children's Home). J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014.
