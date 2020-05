Conyers, GA



Jackie Housworth



Jackie J. Housworth, age 86 of Conyers, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Audrey Merritt; husband, Bobby Housworth; sister and brother-in-law, Opal and Ray West; brothers and sister-in-law, F.A. and Sara Merritt, Billy Merritt; son-in-law, Roddy Thomas. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Debora Housworth; daughter, Donna Thomas; grandchildren, Jon and Amy Thomas, Coley and Stephanie Housworth, Bradley Anderson, Melissa Swink, Megan and Michael Riviere, Ryan Thomas, Taz Housworth; great-grandchildren, Emma Thomas, Jon Thomas, Addi Housworth, Brigham Housworth, Audrey Swink, Bubba Swink, Jackson Riviere, Logan Riviere, Hailey Riviere, Cheryl Gravitt, Jesse Gravitt, Lacey Gravitt; sisters and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Perry Conner, Deloris Maddox; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Judy Merritt, Harold and Lucille Housworth; many nieces, nephews and other close friends. A private, graveside service will be held for the family to honor Mrs. Housworth at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Rockdale Baptist church with Rev. Billy Moss officiating. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com . Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.