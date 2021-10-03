Jacqueline Drake Clepper

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT TUESDAY THROUGH
LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* From 2 AM EDT Tuesday through late Wednesday night.
* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals
of three to five inches are forecast across the watch area.
Locally higher amounts will be possible, especially across the
higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There is potential for
localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and creeks,
given the wet ground and normal to above normal streamflows across
the watch area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Ravenswood, WV On the beautiful and glorious Sunday morning of September 26, 2021, the Lord called Mildred Jacqueline Clepper, 87, unto Him. In her sleep, Jackie passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Jackie was born in Roane County, West Virginia, was a graduate of Spencer High School, and attended Tennessee Temple University. She enjoyed a full life as a wife, homemaker, administrative assistant, business woman and restauranteur. In her adult life, she and her husband, Tommy Clepper, lived in Chattanooga, TN; Fayette, AL; Conyers, GA; and Leesburg, FL. After Tommy's death in 2007, she returned home to West Virginia (Parkesburg-Vienna). She spent her last years in the care of others in Ravenswood, West Virginia.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James Franklin Drake and Mildred Lucy Reed, daughter, Ivy Christine Clepper Walker and husbands, Thomas Wesley Clepper and George Harris.
She is survived by eight siblings, Raymond (Beth) of Washington, WV, Patsy Samuels Flensborg of Vienna, WV, Foster (Mary Louise) of Anderson, SC, Harlan (Phyllis) of Spencer, WV, Wendell (Pat) of St. Albans, WV, David (Carmen) of San Antonio, TX, Ernest (Joyce) of Mineral Wells, WV and Helen Perrow (Ed) of Lilburn, GA.
She was a loving mother to three children, Ivy Christine Clepper Walker, Thomas W. Clepper IV and Amy Susan Clepper Richardson.
Jackie was blessed with eight grandchildren, Wesley Clepper (Beth), Clark Richardson, Erin Clepper Wilhite (Cale), Megan Walker Jones (Damon), Holly Richardson, Emily Walker Crume (Kyle), Chris Walker, and Olivia Clepper.
She was the proud great-grandmother of ten, Isla Jones, Chloe, Sydney, Daphne and George Crume; Evelyn Clepper and Skylar Mocabee; Elias and Eden Wilhite and Emalyn Bonham.
A memorial service will be held at Stout Memorial United Methodist Church, 3329 Broad St. Parkersburg, WV 26101, on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 2:00 P.M., with Pastor Cynthia Eakle presiding. A gathering of family and friends will follow the service in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Heart Association.
