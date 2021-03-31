Conyers, GA Jim Whitley, a highly respected builder of model airplanes and a friend to all - died March 27th, 2021 at Emory Hospital in Atlanta, in the presence of his wife, Susanne. He was a 74 year old resident of Conyers, GA.
Born on February 19, 1947 to Mary Ruth Hargreaves Whitley and James Abram Garfield Whitley, Jr., Jim was an avid reader and researcher. His incredible memory often astounded family and friends as he easily recalled details of music, history, politics and varied subjects during conversations.
Educated at Moultrie high school, he also attended Norman Park College for 2 years until circumstances dictated that Jim work full time to help support his family. Jim held a number of jobs, including one at Maule Aeronautics, where he became very interested in aviation. He applied to and eventually joined Delta Airlines in 1972 as an aircraft mechanic; he retired after a 33 year career.
His passion for model airplanes was evidenced by the awards he won in various local, state and national contest. Further, he enjoyed traveling to his modeling club weekly for decades, where he loved visiting with fellow modelers. Jim will be remembered for his great, dry sense of humor, his entertaining stories of childhood and work experiences and his extraordinary kindness and generosity to family and friends.
In his later years, Jim developed serious health problems. While he was significantly physically debilitated, he maintained his strong cognitive abilities and good attitude.
Jim's memory will be cherished and kept strong by his adoring wife, Susanne. His family members include his sister Carol Ann Sizemore and her husband the Reverend Eric Sizemore, their children Jennifer Sizemore and Nephew James Eric, "Jamie" Sizemore and Johnathan Sizemore (deceased), brother Daniel Bruce Whitley (deceased) and his children Danny Whitley and Tracie Hardaway. Additionally, are Susanne's brother, Mike Whitt and his wife Karen Whitt, niece Wintry Whitt and nephew Charles Whitt.
Jim's wishes were for no ceremony of any kind. He will be cremated at Scot Ward Services and his ashes retained to eventually mix with those of Susanne. Any testimonies or thoughts in Jim's honor may be left for Susanne at https://www.scotward.com.
Winter may twist the
stem from the twig
that bore it,
But never your love
from me, your hand
from mine.
Edna St Vincent Millay
