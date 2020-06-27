James Andrew Massey Jr., aged 85 of Oxford, Georgia, died Tuesday June 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Andrew Massey Sr. and Daisy "Irene" Massey; his two brothers, Melvin and Ronnie; his two sisters, Joan and Irma Jean; his parents in law, James and Delzinia Morris; and his grand-daughter, Lindsay Massey. Left to carry on in James' memory is his wife of 67 long years, Bissie Virginia Massey; their 6 children, Mickey (Marsha), Juanita (Oscar), Doug (Donna), Anthony (Sheila), Stacy (Lesia), and Stephanie (Eric); his 22 grandchildren, Andy, Jason, Missy, Jenna, Brett, Josh, Bridgett, Oscar, Bradley, David, Shei, Russell, Kala, Kevin, LeeAnn, Tessa, Crystal, Christopher, Michael, Brooke, Britney, and Luke; his 49 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; his brother, Charles (Linda); and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Massey was a member at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church for over 50 years. He enlisted in the United States Army where he served for four years at the young age of 19. He retired from a career with the city of Atlanta after 35 years with them. James was an enigma, a playful soul, full of love and light, and was quite the classic westerns enthusiast. He was a well-loved and adored husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved people, visiting people, meeting people, and his biggest enjoyment was spending time with his family and friends. Services will begin with a visitation at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville at 5:00 PM on Friday June 26, and will last until 8:00 PM. A second visitation will be held at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church on Hwy 81 in Oxford on Saturday June 27 at 12:00 PM with the Funeral Service starting at 2:00 PM. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com "The Lord is my Shepard; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures; He leadeth me beside the still waters. He restore the my soul; He leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for His name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for Thou art with me; Thy rod and Thy staff; they comfort me. Thou prepare set a table before me in the presence of mine enemies; Thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever." Psalm 23

