Oxford, GA Mr. James Benjamin 'JB' Bryant, Jr., age 93 of Oxford, died Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Serving his country honorably in the United Stated Army during the Korean War, he was later employed at Continental Insurance and AFCO Premium Finance where he retired. He then set up a lawn service business and had 50 customers, mainly widowed women and elderly. An avid gardener, he planted huge vegetable gardens every year and always included his favorite flower, mixed gladiolus, and then donated food to anyone who wanted it. He loved sports, especially football, golf and fishing, and was a huge Georgia Tech fan. James was preceded in death by his parents, Eva Pearl and James Benjamin Bryant, Sr.; sister, Helen Brantley and her husband, Dewitt; brother, Charles Bryant and his wife, Reba. Surviving are his wife of 70 years, Winifred White Bryant; nieces, Charlotte Cleghorn and her husband, David of Gainesville, Vickie Mann and her husband, David of Conyers, and Donna Atha and her husband, Melvin of Social Circle; nephews, Wayne Brantley of Conyers, and Dr. James 'Brad' White and his wife, Dr. Tina White of Carrolton; great-nieces, Taylor White and Hailey White; great-nephew, Jordan White; many other great-nieces and great-nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Rev. David Shelton officiating; family will receive friends from 9 until 10 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be held at a later date at Hillandale Memorial Gardens. Anyone who wishes to send memorial gift, please send to Macedonia Baptist Church, Legacy Fund, P.O. Box 137, Oxford, GA 30054. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

