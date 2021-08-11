Covington, GA James C. Jones, a lifelong Covington resident, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the age of 95. Mr. Jones was a proud patriot, serving in the United States Army during World War II in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater in Okinawa. He was a hard worker; after finishing his military career, Mr. Jones went on to work at Jeff's Upholstery Shop, where he retired. He was a dedicated fan of the Georgia Bulldogs. Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Jones; sons, Jimmy Claxton Jones, Jr., Joseph Todd Jones, Harold Bruce Jones, Ronny Lamar Jones; grandchildren, Brian Jones, Nicholas Jones, Joey Jones; parents, Pearl and Henry Harold Jones; sister, Christine Vaughn; and brother, Edgar Harold Jones.
Mr. Jones is survived by his grandchildren, Keith Jones (Christy), Elisha Martin (Jason), Ali Latham (Brian), Jody Jones, Jason Jones; a multitude of great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and close friends, Leon King, Gene Wood, Jeff Smith.
A Graveside Service for Mr. Jones will be held Sunday, August 15, 2021, 2:30 P.M., at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery, 3962 Salem Road, in Covington, with Ms. Patricia Hill officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, an hour and a half prior to his service from 1:00 - 2:00 P.M.
