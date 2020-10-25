James Dennis Lown

Macon, GA James Dennis Lown, age 94, of Macon, GA died Saturday, October 24th, 2020, at Morningside of Macon.

Mr. Lown was born on August 13, 1926 in Savannah, GA. He was the son of the late John Robert Lown and Mary Clardy Lown. He served in the Pacific Theater during World War II in the U.S. Navy, and was also re-deployed in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.

He was a graduate of Avondale High School and attended Georgia State University in Atlanta, GA. He was a career insurance agent for Phoenix Mutual and other agencies and was the group insurance administrator for the Ga. Society of CPA's for over two decades. He was a longtime member of the Glen Haven Presbyterian Church in Decatur, GA, serving as Deacon, Elder, Secretary of Sunday School, Youth Director and Scout Leader. Mr. Lown later became a member of the Glenwood Hill Baptist Church of Lithonia, GA and First Baptist Church of Crystal River, FL, serving as Deacon and Sunday School Teacher.

Mr. Lown is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joyce Ann Causey Lown of Macon, GA; sons, Doug Lown and wife, Angie Lown, of Newberry, SC, Jim Lown of Crystal River, FL, daughter Beth Lown Pieczynski and husband, David Pieczynski, of Forsyth, GA, Kenton Lown and wife, Sherry Lown, of Newberry, SC; Six grandchildren, Heather Lown Geffert, Kelly Lown, Katie Lown, Heath Pieczynski, Kirkland Lown, Samuel Lown; great-granddaughter Ansley Geffert; one sister, Betty Lown McCraven of California; and nieces Elizabeth McCraven and Amy McCraven Greenberg.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Green Meadow Memorial Gardens Chapel in Conyers GA, followed by a graveside service at 4 p.m. at Saint David's Lutheran Church, 132 St. David's Church Road, West Columbia, SC 29170.

To send flowers to the family of James Lown, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Service information

Oct 30
Visitation
Friday, October 30, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 31
Service
Saturday, October 31, 2020
4:00PM
Saint David's Lutheran Church Cemetery
132 St. David’s Church Road
West Columbia, SC 29170
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.