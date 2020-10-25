Macon, GA James Dennis Lown, age 94, of Macon, GA died Saturday, October 24th, 2020, at Morningside of Macon.

Mr. Lown was born on August 13, 1926 in Savannah, GA. He was the son of the late John Robert Lown and Mary Clardy Lown. He served in the Pacific Theater during World War II in the U.S. Navy, and was also re-deployed in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.

He was a graduate of Avondale High School and attended Georgia State University in Atlanta, GA. He was a career insurance agent for Phoenix Mutual and other agencies and was the group insurance administrator for the Ga. Society of CPA's for over two decades. He was a longtime member of the Glen Haven Presbyterian Church in Decatur, GA, serving as Deacon, Elder, Secretary of Sunday School, Youth Director and Scout Leader. Mr. Lown later became a member of the Glenwood Hill Baptist Church of Lithonia, GA and First Baptist Church of Crystal River, FL, serving as Deacon and Sunday School Teacher.

Mr. Lown is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joyce Ann Causey Lown of Macon, GA; sons, Doug Lown and wife, Angie Lown, of Newberry, SC, Jim Lown of Crystal River, FL, daughter Beth Lown Pieczynski and husband, David Pieczynski, of Forsyth, GA, Kenton Lown and wife, Sherry Lown, of Newberry, SC; Six grandchildren, Heather Lown Geffert, Kelly Lown, Katie Lown, Heath Pieczynski, Kirkland Lown, Samuel Lown; great-granddaughter Ansley Geffert; one sister, Betty Lown McCraven of California; and nieces Elizabeth McCraven and Amy McCraven Greenberg.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Green Meadow Memorial Gardens Chapel in Conyers GA, followed by a graveside service at 4 p.m. at Saint David's Lutheran Church, 132 St. David's Church Road, West Columbia, SC 29170.

To send flowers to the family of James Lown , please visit Tribute Store.