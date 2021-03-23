James Hawthorne Jimmy Maddox

Conyers, GA James Hawthorne Maddox, Jr., age 65 of Conyers, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Shirley Maddox, Sr. and sister, Sandra Elaine Dobbs. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Brenda Maddox; daughters and sons-in-law, Kimberly and Sohn Collum, Tracy and Kevin Martin, Chasity and Mike Smith; grandchildren, Kristyn, Scott, Savannah, Bailey, Addison, Dakota; great-grandchildren, Rylee, Ryder, and Mason. Mr. Maddox graduated from Rockdale County High School and attended Almon Baptist Church. He was a heavy equipment operator and member of Local Union 926. James enjoyed hunting, gardening and loved working with his tractor. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Almon Baptist Church with Rev. Ricky Bruce officiating; interment will follow at Almon Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations in memory of James H. Maddox, Jr. to Almon Baptist Church, 122 Almon Road, Covington, GA 30014. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
