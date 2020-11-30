Conyers, GA James Edward Jacobs, age 88 of Conyers, died Monday, November 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Myrtle Jacobs; son, Robert Lemuel Jacobs. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Jacobs; son, James Edward Jacobs, Jr.; grandsons, Cody Jacobs, Daniel Jacobs; great-grandson, Owen Jacobs; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Ed Hollingsworth. James was a resident of Conyers for 40 years. Before moving to Conyers, he grew up in Morgan County. He was married to the love of his life, Carolyn, for 62 wonderful years. James was an avid hunter, fisherman, farmer, beekeeper, and believer in God. He enjoyed Science, nature, gardening vegetables, which he shared with neighbors. He retired from General Motors. The family would like to thank Sacred Journey Hospice and employees for their exemplary care. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

