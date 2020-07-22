James "Jim" N. Hollingsworth, of Conyers, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the age of 76. Jim spent most of his life as a resident of Conyers, GA. He was an educator with the Chatham County School System for nine years before he chose a different career path. Jim went to work for Gates Rubber Company and retired after 20 years of loyal service. He approached life with excitement and his most admirable qualities were his easygoing nature and his fun-loving personality. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers. Left to carry on in Jim's memory is his wife of 33 years, Phyllis Hollingsworth; brother, Gerald Herbert Hollingsworth; as well as his brother-in-law, David Kerr. A visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington. Due to the current COVID-19, and coronavirus pandemic recommendations, we respectfully request the use of masks by all who are in attendance for visitation or service.

