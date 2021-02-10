James Jimmy Moore

Eatonton, GA James William 'Jimmy' Moore, age 69 of Eatonton, died Tuesday, February 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Virginia Moore. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cindy Moore; sons and daughters-in-law, Bryan and Wansley Moore, Brent and Heather Moore; grandchildren, Chase Moore, McKenzie Moore, Landon Ricks, Mason Moore; brother and sister-in-law, Clyde and Sally Moore; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Lloyd Martin; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Moore was retired from Georgia Power after 32 years of service. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. He was a member of the Panthersville Masonic Lodge, the Philologia Lodge #178 F&AM, and the Rising Star Lodge #4 in Eatonton. Funeral Services will be held Monday, February 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel in Conyers; interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Stockbridge. Family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations to the GA Masonic Children's Home or Scottish Rite Children's Hospital. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

