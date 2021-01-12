James Jimmy Shipp

Covington, GA James L. Shipp, III, passed away on January 11, 2021, from a brief illness. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on September 8, 1934 to James L. Shipp, Jr. and Alpha May Lewis. Jimmy graduated from Sylvan Hills High School in 1953 where he enjoyed playing football and met the love of his life, Nancy McBrayer. Jimmy and Nancy were married on August 1, 1954. From 1956-1958 he served in the U.S. Army, Field Artillery Battalion, stationed in Fort Bragg, NC. He graduated from Georgia State College (now University) in 1962.
That same year, he purchased Downs' Cleaners in Conyers, GA, later renaming the business Puritan Cleaners. He ran the business until retiring in 2000 and sold the business to his son, David. He was proud of the many mentors that influenced his life including Professor David J. Schwartz, May Downs, A.R. (Gus) Barksdale, and James Culpepper. A life-long avid entrepreneur and investor, he started, built, and sold many businesses including Ram Leather Care, Shipp Chemical Company, and Puritan Glove.
Jimmy was guided by a strong Christian faith. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints serving in numerous volunteer leadership positions from Sunday School President, to Elder's Quorum President, to Bishop, to Counselor in the Atlanta Stake Presidency.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Nancy, parents James L. Shipp, Jr. and Alpha Lewis Shipp, parents-in-law Clark Candler McBrayer and Dorothy Bowman McBrayer. He is survived by his sister, Mary Ann Thomas of Conyers, GA, children James Charles (Judy) Shipp of Idaho Falls, ID, David Linton (JeNel) Shipp of Conyers, GA, Andrew C. (Debbie) Shipp of Conyers, GA, and Laura Shipp (David) Barber of Ft. Worth, TX as well as 14 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and many relatives and beloved friends.
The family will receive friends at Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Service, 11405 Brown Bridge Rd, Covington, GA on Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A service in celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, January 17, 2021, in the Chapel of Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Service at 2:00 pm. The service will be livestreamed through the following link: https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=161057323695203.
A private burial will be held at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Shady Dale, GA. Guests may sign the online register at www.wheelerfuneralhome.com. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff will be following the CDC guidelines.
