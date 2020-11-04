Conyers, GA James Joseph Hicks 'Joe', age 91 of Conyers, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hattie Lee Hicks; son, James Christopher Hicks; parents, James Lem and Annie Mae Hicks; 1 sister; 1 son-in-law; 1 grandson. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Pam and Donnie Boswell, Conyers, GA, Terri and John Burnett, Conyers, GA; daughter, Tracy Hicks Moore, Conyers, GA; daughter-in-law, Sandy Hicks, Covington, GA; 8, grandchildren; 11, great-grandchildren; 1, great-great-grandchild, as well as, step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Francis Allen. Joe was married to his wife, the love of his life, Hattie Lee Hicks, for 68 wonderful years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Joe proudly served our country in the United States Navy and Army National Guard. He enjoyed playing poker and he loved his little dog, Holly. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Curt Zehner officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

To send flowers to the family of James Hicks, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.