Conyers, GA James Joseph Hicks 'Joe', age 91 of Conyers, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hattie Lee Hicks; son, James Christopher Hicks; parents, James Lem and Annie Mae Hicks; 1 sister; 1 son-in-law; 1 grandson. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Pam and Donnie Boswell, Conyers, GA, Terri and John Burnett, Conyers, GA; daughter, Tracy Hicks Moore, Conyers, GA; daughter-in-law, Sandy Hicks, Covington, GA; 8, grandchildren; 11, great-grandchildren; 1, great-great-grandchild, as well as, step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Francis Allen. Joe was married to his wife, the love of his life, Hattie Lee Hicks, for 68 wonderful years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Joe proudly served our country in the United States Navy and Army National Guard. He enjoyed playing poker and he loved his little dog, Holly. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Curt Zehner officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

