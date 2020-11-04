Conyers, GA James Joseph Hicks 'Joe', age 91 of Conyers, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hattie Lee Hicks; son, James Christopher Hicks; parents, James Lem and Annie Mae Hicks; 1 sister; 1 son-in-law; 1 grandson. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Pam and Donnie Boswell, Conyers, GA, Terri and John Burnett, Conyers, GA; daughter, Tracy Hicks Moore, Conyers, GA; daughter-in-law, Sandy Hicks, Covington, GA; 8, grandchildren; 11, great-grandchildren; 1, great-great-grandchild, as well as, step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Francis Allen. Joe was married to his wife, the love of his life, Hattie Lee Hicks, for 68 wonderful years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Joe proudly served our country in the United States Navy and Army National Guard. He enjoyed playing poker and he loved his little dog, Holly. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Curt Zehner officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
LongtimeRez said:
No parade because of coronavirus concerns...but no requirement to wear masks for ice skating???
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- No one wants more shutdowns, but Covid-19 keeps raging. Some states and cities have enacted new rules
- Covington teen charged with murder in Oct. 19 shooting death
- Type 2 diabetes drug metformin recalled due to contamination with possible carcinogen
- Election 2020: Rockdale, Newton lean Democrat in most races
- Rockdale school system seeking input on second semester learning options
- Newton County turns down request to back $16 million in bonds for land buy
- Election Day arrives at last; early turnout heavy in Newton, steady in Rockdale
- Albany shuts down activities due to COVID-19 result
- Newton County Jail Blotter
- Sheriff Ezell Brown wins fourth term in office; Edwards, Cowan re-elected to BOC
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.