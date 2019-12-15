Conyers
James Kelley Norton
James Kelley Norton, age 92 of Conyers, died Thursday, December 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Lola Norton, Sr.; daughter, June Norton; 4 brothers; and 6 sisters. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Betty Norton; sons and daughters-in-law, James and Awanda Norton, Phil and Lynn Norton; grandchildren, Jenifer and Anday, Jamie, Allen and Brittany, Bobby and Anna; great-grandchildren, Lucy, Abbie, Macie, Avery, Mason, Charlie, Olivia; sisters, Sarah McCart, Janie St Amour; numerous nieces, nephews and cousin. Mr. Norton was the owner and operator of Kelley's Shoe store in McDonough and Mr. Music Records and Tapes in Conyers. He worked for Rockdale County board of education as a bus driver. He served in the U.S. Navy in WWII and the Korean Conflict on the USS Colorado and USS Willard Keith. James was a 60 year member of the First Baptist Church of Conyers. He loved doing yard sales and estate sales. Graveside Services will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Memorial Gardens with Pastor John Mark Oliver officiating. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
