Conyers, GA
James Patrick McCrossin
James Patrick McCrossin passed away February 19, 2020 while surrounded by loved ones. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Jo Ann Louise McCrossin in 2014. James was born in Dayton, Ohio March 30, 1928 to Glenn and Georgia McCrossin, also of Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by his 10 children and their spouses, Patricia Sightler, James McCrossin Jr. and Brian Palmer, Glenn and Valerie McCrossin, Susan and Don Sexton, Karen and Sammy Floyd, Vicky and Steve Lucas, Connie Richie, Steve McCrossin and Kimberly Rhoads, Angie and Jeff Bostic, Doug McCrossin. James was the beloved grandfather to 35 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. James served briefly in the US Navy in 1945, eventually enlisting in the US Army serving a long career and retired in 1970. He received many accolades of achievement for his contribution to the US Army adopting his suggestions for utilization of organization and significant cost reductions within various departments. He also fought in the North Korean war. After military service, James went on to further his education by obtaining his Associates degree in general business management. He excelled in the managerial positions within the automotive industry throughout Dayton Ohio. He relocated to Florida when the auto industry in Dayton reduced operations. His employment prior to his final retirement was within the United States Postal service. James, with his wife, enjoyed exploring life with family and friends. He loved fishing, boating, barbeques and sports, immersed himself in home remodeling and yard landscaping. He was a member of Discovery Point Church in Conyers, Ga where he loved to attend. James was well loved and respected in his lifetime and will be deeply missed by all who loved and knew him. His viewing was held at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Friday, February 22, 2020 and the Funeral services were held Saturday February 22, 2020 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm with full military honors; officiating was Philip Lehman.
