James A. "Tony" Ogletree 76, of Conyers, passed away at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Tony was born in Porterdale, GA to the late James and Leona Ogletree. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sisters, Doris Jenell Penn and Juanita Cagle. He is survived by his wife Linda Ogletree, his children, Pam (James) Campbell, Melissa Ogletree, Wayne (Wendy) Farmer, Susan Farmer (Robert Crawford), Rachel Ogletree, grandchildren, Reanna Yarbrough, Lacey Yarbrough, Ford Farmer, and many other loving family members. Tony was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and a wonderful friend to everyone he knew. He grew up in Porterdale, GA. Tony was very patriotic and proud of his country. He was a hardworking and very reliable person that was always there for his family and friends. He was a faithful, and dedicated worker at Delta Airlines for 36 years and after his retirement he worked for Ingle Courier for Rockdale School System. Tony enjoyed going on cruises, and traveling to the mountains or the beach. He loved his family, and his canine "fur baby" Thumper. A memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12pm at Prospect United Methodist Church with Pastor J. Wesley Privet, Pastor Gil Gainer and Brother Ray Musgrove officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Online condolences can be made at www.wheelerfunerahome.com
