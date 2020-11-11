Covington, GA James Peter Verda 90, of Covington, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Piedmont Newton Hospital. James was born in Mark, Illinois to the late Nicholas and Rose Anna (Carani) Verda. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Verda, and his daughter Debra Verda. He is survived by his son David Verda who resides in Covington. James was a loving, and dedicated husband, father and a great friend to so many. He loved his animals, and enjoyed working in his vegetable garden. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. James was a retired teamster, and a life time member with the American Legion and served at the Conyers, GA, and the Oglesby, IL locations. He will be truly missed by all. Arrangements were handled through Peachtree Cremation Services, Covington, GA. No services are scheduled at this time.

