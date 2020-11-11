Covington, GA James Peter Verda 90, of Covington, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Piedmont Newton Hospital. James was born in Mark, Illinois to the late Nicholas and Rose Anna (Carani) Verda. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Verda, and his daughter Debra Verda. He is survived by his son David Verda who resides in Covington. James was a loving, and dedicated husband, father and a great friend to so many. He loved his animals, and enjoyed working in his vegetable garden. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. James was a retired teamster, and a life time member with the American Legion and served at the Conyers, GA, and the Oglesby, IL locations. He will be truly missed by all. Arrangements were handled through Peachtree Cremation Services, Covington, GA. No services are scheduled at this time.

To plant a tree in memory of James Verda as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.