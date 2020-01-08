COVINGTON
James Stokes
Mr. James Avery (Jim) Stokes, age 87, of Covington passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He was born on February 1, 1932 in Covington to Walter Dewey and Annie Sue Avery Stokes who have preceded him in death. Mr. Stokes grew up in the Rocky Plains Community and was a 1949 graduate of Covington High School. He retired from the United States Air Force as a Chief Master Sergeant after a career that spanned 26 years 8 months including stints in both Korea and Vietnam. Following retirement from the Air Force, he owned and operated Stokes Heating and Air Conditioning in Newton County. Mr. Stokes was a devout Christian and served as a Deacon at both Calvary Baptist Church and later, East Newton Baptist Church, before finally returning to his childhood church as an active member of County Line Baptist Church. In addition to serving his church family and others in his community, he enjoyed keeping up with political news and related reading. Mr. Stokes was preceded in death by his first wife Garnett Lucile Jackson Stokes, his son Avery Jackson Stokes, and his second wife Opal Watkins Stokes. He is survived by his children Dr. Garnett Stokes and Dr. Jeffrey Younggren of Albuquerque, New Mexico, David Stokes and Felecia of Lexington, Kentucky, and James Scott (Jim) Stokes and Janet Herrin Dyal of Atlanta; by his grandchildren Joshua (Pearl), Brittney (Chris), Zachary (Alaina), Jackson, and Harlan; and by his five great grandchildren, along with numerous other family and close friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Stokes will be held at 11 o'clock Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Chapel of J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home with Reverend Larry Cheek officiating. Interment will follow at Covington City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the funeral home. The family has selected J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home to assist them with the arrangements. A guest book may be signed on-line www.harwellfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests gifts to County Line Baptist Church, the Georgia Baptist Convention designated for the Cooperative Program, the Epilepsy Foundation, the Alzheimer's Association, or the Cure Alzheimer's Fund.
Mr. James Avery (Jim) Stokes, age 87, of Covington passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He was born on February 1, 1932 in Covington to Walter Dewey and Annie Sue Avery Stokes who have preceded him in death. Mr. Stokes grew up in the Rocky Plains Community and was a 1949 graduate of Covington High School. He retired from the United States Air Force as a Chief Master Sergeant after a career that spanned 26 years 8 months including stints in both Korea and Vietnam. Following retirement from the Air Force, he owned and operated Stokes Heating and Air Conditioning in Newton County. Mr. Stokes was a devout Christian and served as a Deacon at both Calvary Baptist Church and later, East Newton Baptist Church, before finally returning to his childhood church as an active member of County Line Baptist Church. In addition to serving his church family and others in his community, he enjoyed keeping up with political news and related reading. Mr. Stokes was preceded in death by his first wife Garnett Lucile Jackson Stokes, his son Avery Jackson Stokes, and his second wife Opal Watkins Stokes. He is survived by his children Dr. Garnett Stokes and Dr. Jeffrey Younggren of Albuquerque, New Mexico, David Stokes and Felecia of Lexington, Kentucky, and James Scott (Jim) Stokes and Janet Herrin Dyal of Atlanta; by his grandchildren Joshua (Pearl), Brittney (Chris), Zachary (Alaina), Jackson, and Harlan; and by his five great grandchildren, along with numerous other family and close friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Stokes will be held at 11 o'clock Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Chapel of J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home with Reverend Larry Cheek officiating. Interment will follow at Covington City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the funeral home. The family has selected J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home to assist them with the arrangements. A guest book may be signed on-line www.harwellfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests gifts to County Line Baptist Church, the Georgia Baptist Convention designated for the Cooperative Program, the Epilepsy Foundation, the Alzheimer's Association, or the Cure Alzheimer's Fund.
To send flowers to the family of James Stokes, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.