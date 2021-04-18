Covington, GA James Thomas "Tommy" Neal, of Covington, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at 55 years of age. Tommy was known for his soft-spoken ways and kind personality. He 'cut up' in his own unique way and was known to always be willing to lend a helping hand. Mr. Neal was preceded by his parents, John Thomas Neal, Sara (Chancey) Haygood; brother, Mike Neal; and niece, Natalya Bellah.
Those left to cherish his memory include his sisters and brother-in-law, Tammy Neal of Covington, Cathy and Kelvin Gavin of Lawrenceville; nephew Cody Bellah; nieces, Madison Bellah, Lana Bellah, Kenisha Rowe, Jazmine Rowe, Mikayla Rowe, Candace Rowe, Jennifer Bellah.
A Memorial Service for Mr. Neal will be held Sunday, April 25, 2021, 3:00 PM, at Caldwell and Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, Covington. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home two hours prior to the service, from 1:00 - 3:00 PM.
Governor Brian Kemp's latest executive order has eliminated restrictions on large gatherings; however, CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home requests that you observe these recommendations while in our funeral home attending visitations and/or services.
