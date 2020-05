Conyers, GA



Jane Marie Moon



Jane Marie Moon, age 87 of Conyers, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was preceded by her parents, Howard Gault and Grace Smith; sister, Margaret Hicks. She is survived by her husband, Hillman Moon; daughter, Lori Bryan; son, Greg Moon; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Beverly Moon; grandchildren, Nicholas, Grace, Tyler, Alex, Hannah; great-grandson, Kasen along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. Jane was married to Hillman, the love of her life, for 69 years, September would have been their 70th anniversary. She retired from SunTrust Bank after 33 years of service, she was a member of Haven Fellowship church and a volunteer with Rockdale cares. She loved to dance, all kinds of ways; tap, ballroom or clogging. Jane often said If I could go back, I would love to have been a dance teacher.' Aside from her love of dancing, her passion was her family and friends and, oh, how she loved to cook for them. Jane left a mark on many lives, and although she is gone, she will never be forgotten. Private funeral services will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens with Pastor Ernie Forrester officiating. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com . Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.