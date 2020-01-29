Conyers
Jane Palmgren
 Mrs. Jane Ann Palmgren, age 82 of Conyers, died Saturday, January 25, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Russell Palmgren; daughter and son-in-law, Stacey and Steve Hullett; grandchildren, Blake Hullett, Ansley Hullett, Jackson Hullett, Rachel Palmgren, Garrett Palmgren; nephews and nieces, Byron and Elaine Norris, Warwick V. and Florence Norris; several great-nieces and great-nephews. Mrs. Palmgren was a member of First Baptist Church of Conyers since 1973 and a Sunday School teacher for 46 years. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Rev. Vicki Chesney officiating. Interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 3:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Service information

Jan 31
Visitation
Friday, January 31, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Scot Ward Funeral Services at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
Jan 31
Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
3:00PM
Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
