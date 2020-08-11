Janelle Ann Lockwood) (Floreth Ms Ann Cranford

Conyers, GA On Sunday, August 9, 2020, Janelle Ann Cranford (Lockwood) (Floreth) "Ms Ann", loving mother and grandmother, passed away (due to complications related to cancer) peacefully and with her children by her side at the age of 74.

Janelle was born on November 14, 1945 in Litchfield, IL to Nelson and Victoria Jane (Swartz) Floreth. She received her bachelor degree (1967) and master degree (1968) in Elementary Education from the Southern Illinois University. She was a passionate 4th grade teacher (1968-1974) before becoming dedicated mother of two. She raised her two children, daughter (Christina) and son (Robert) but the true lights of her life were her grandsons, Cord Jacob and Robert Ryan Jr.

Janelle saw the good in everyone and everything. She had an infectious voice and laugh that would make anyone smile. Janelle loved many things but most of all she loved her family and friends. She had a wonder life and was proud to live in many places including Litchfield, Carbondale, Chicago, Carlinville (IL), Miami, and Key West (FL) before finally settling down in Conyers (GA).

Janelle was preceded in death by her father, Nelson, her mother Victoria Jane, and her sister-in-law Carol. She is survived by her daughter Christina Lockwood of San Francisco, CA, her son the Honorable Robert (Lesly) Lockwood of Key West, FL, and her beloved grandsons Cord Jacob and Robert Ryan Jr. She is also survived by her two brothers Mike and Fred (Lauren) Floreth, niece Valerie, and nephews Michael, Timothy and Thane.

A virtual funeral service will be held online on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10:30am. The service will be on the Facebook page of Unity East of Atlanta. facebook.com/unityeastofatlanta.

