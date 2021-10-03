Janet Cheely Hutton

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT TUESDAY THROUGH
LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* From 2 AM EDT Tuesday through late Wednesday night.
* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals
of three to five inches are forecast across the watch area.
Locally higher amounts will be possible, especially across the
higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There is potential for
localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and creeks,
given the wet ground and normal to above normal streamflows across
the watch area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Conyers, GA Janet Ruth Cheely Hutton ("Jan"), age 75 of Conyers, died on Tuesday, September 21. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, J. Mike Hutton; son, daughter-in-law and grandsons Michael Hutton, Mary Lewis, Bartlett Lewis and Denton Lewis; son, daughter-in-law and grandson Chris Hutton and Aimee Hutton and Cooper Hutton; daughter Heather Hutton; sister and brother-in-law Susan Gaulden and Henry Gaulden, and nephew Robert Gaulden.
Jan was born in Ocala Florida on May 12, 1946, the oldest daughter of Howard and Patricia Cheely. She enrolled at Florida State University where she met the love of her life and married. Jan and Mike fell in love with Conyers and settled here in 1975.
A devoted wife and mother of three children, Jan poured herself into developing a rich life for her family. Her greatest joys in life came from being a mother, playing the piano and developing beautiful landscapes at her Conyers home. She served on the staff of Conyers First United Methodist Church for more than 10 years and she routinely volunteered to serve individuals in need around the community.
A memorial service for Jan will take place at 2:00 PM on October 9, 2021 at Conyers First United Methodist Church with Dr. Stuart Greene officiating with special guest performances by International Opera Singer Theresa Hamm-Smith and Pianist Chuck Bell. A reception ("Jan's Tea Party") will be held in the Fellowship Hall following the service.
In lieu of the flowers the family has asked those honoring her memory to please consider a donation to Conyers First United Methodist Church.
To plant a tree in memory of Janet Hutton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.