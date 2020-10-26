Conyers, GA Janet "Jan" Cochran Sheppard, age 81, passed away on Sunday October 25, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 61 years Perry Sheppard; children, David and Beth Sheppard, Lynne and Bill Cross, Kerry Trainor and Terry and Michelle Sheppard. Her precious Grandchildren Austin and Bekah Trainor, Wade Thomas Trainor, Laura Lee Cross, Mitchell Lee Sheppard and one great grandson Wyatt Perry Trainor, Brother, Ted Cochran, Sisters and Brother in laws, Peggy and Mickey Simmons, Toni and Dale Jones. She was a graduate of Murphy High School and a member of Zion Baptist Church. She Loved her God. She Loved her Country. She Loved her Family. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at Zion Baptist Church, 5270 East Ponce de Leon Ave., Stone Mt., GA 30083 with Rev. Scott Richardson officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Wages & Sons Stone Mountain Chapel. Flowers accepted or those desiring may make donations in her memory to Zion Baptist Church; C/O Wayne Harris, 2959 Lenora Road Snellville, GA 30039. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com
