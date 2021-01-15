Conyers, GA Janet L. (Young) Brown, age 70, of Conyers, formerly of Greenfield, OH, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, after an extended illness. Born in Greenfield, OH, December 13, 1950, the daughter of the late Floyd H. (Frog) and Mary Kate Young.
Janet was a 1969 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School and earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Georgia Southwestern College, Americus, GA. While at Southwestern, she made the Dean's List several times and was a charter member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority.
She was a housewife after being previously employed at Sumter Regional Hospital - Americus, GA, and Newton General Hospital, Covington, GA. Janet was an avid reader, collector of antique cookbooks. She loved to quilt and play Sudoku.
On June 2, 1981, she married former classmate and love of her life, James D. (Jim) Brown, who survives.
In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by in-laws, Donald W. Jr., and Mary I. Brown; brothers-in-law, Edward Richardson, Ray Mull; and several cousins. She is survived by sisters-in-law, Donna Mull, Camden, OH, Marylyn Richardson, Eaton, OH; brother-in-law, John Brown (Jenean) Hillsboro, OH; special friend and "little sister", Middy Clements, Cobb, GA; special friends, Susie Zirkles-Veach, Cincinnati, OH, Bonnie Stevens-Clyburn, Greenfield, OH, Pamela Royse, PhD, Reading, PA; longtime neighbors and very special friends, Berry and Louise "Red" Chadwick; numerous cousins and family friends; fur babies, Frank, Holly Noel, Judy, Sylvia, Little Girl.
Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life is planned for a future date. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, Covington, GA, is handling arrangements. www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences
This obituary was prepared with love and affection by Janet's family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.