Janice Janell Bailey

Monticello, GA Ms. Janice Janell Bailey entered into her heavenly home on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the age of 77. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Ronald Bailey; parents, Rev. William and Fannie Mae Daniel; sister, Carol Daniel; brothers, Marlin Daniel, Nathaniel Daniel, Charles Daniel. She is survived by her children, Melanie and Ray Whitehead, Richie and Angie Bailey, Dawn and Billy Ray Ramirez, Holly and Shane Akin, Joy Dearing; Jeff and Jodi Bailey; Jessie Bailey; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Randall and Janie Daniel; sister and brother-in-law, Sheila and Andy Colston; 2 nieces and 2 nephews. Janice loved working in her yard planting flowers as well as watching Court T.V., reading true crime novels, playing cards and horseshoes. Her greatest love of all was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family was important to her; she always wanted us all together. Chapel service will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Rev. Jeremy Melton officiating; entombment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

To plant a tree in memory of Janice Bailey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

