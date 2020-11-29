Greensboro, GA Janice "Jana" Wall passed away on 11/21/2020 in Greensboro, GA. Age 80 years. Loving wife of Ronald Wall, Sr. and devoted mother of Lisa, Teri, and Ron Wall, Jr., and his wife Connie. Dedicated substitute teacher at Honey Creek Elementary School. Funeral services will be celebrated in the chapel at Greenwood Cemetery Mausoleum, 5200 Canal Blvd., in New Orleans on 12/3/2020 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, Lymphoma Research, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486 or http://www.mdanderson.org/gifts."
Vining Ivy Hill Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
