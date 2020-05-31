Jason Porter
Conyers, GA





Jason Michael Porter
Jason Michael Porter, of Conyers, GA, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was born April 12, 1976. He grew up in the Decatur/Northlake area, attending Briarlake Elementary and Lakeside High School. Jason was both a soccer player and a swimmer. He swam for both the Dynamo's and Twin Lakes Swim and Tennis teams. Jason worked as both a cabinetmaker and custom frame finisher. He enjoyed many hobbies, including painting, drawing, crafting jewelry from sea shells, and hunting for shark teeth while at the beach. He could often be found watching NASCAR, The Atlanta United or the Atlanta Braves. Jason was a compassionate soul who was known for rescuing and caring for cats, dogs and people. Jason is survived by his parents, Lynda and Tom Porter, Fernandina Beach, FL, brother, Jim Porter, Roswell, GA, sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer and Michael Welch, Sumter, SC, nieces and nephews, Destiny, Lyndsay, Warren, and Caleb, Sumter, SC. The family is planning a celebration of life later this summer in Fernandina Beach, FL, Jason's favorite place. Donations in Jason's memory may be sent to: Family Initiative Residence, P.O. Box 80774, Conyers, Ga. 30013. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.
To plant a tree in memory of Jason Porter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.