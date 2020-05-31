Jason Porter

Conyers, GA























Jason Michael Porter, of Conyers, GA, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was born April 12, 1976. He grew up in the Decatur/Northlake area, attending Briarlake Elementary and Lakeside High School. Jason was both a soccer player and a swimmer. He swam for both the Dynamo's and Twin Lakes Swim and Tennis teams. Jason worked as both a cabinetmaker and custom frame finisher. He enjoyed many hobbies, including painting, drawing, crafting jewelry from sea shells, and hunting for shark teeth while at the beach. He could often be found watching NASCAR, The Atlanta United or the Atlanta Braves. Jason was a compassionate soul who was known for rescuing and caring for cats, dogs and people. Jason is survived by his parents, Lynda and Tom Porter, Fernandina Beach, FL, brother, Jim Porter, Roswell, GA, sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer and Michael Welch, Sumter, SC, nieces and nephews, Destiny, Lyndsay, Warren, and Caleb, Sumter, SC. The family is planning a celebration of life later this summer in Fernandina Beach, FL, Jason's favorite place. Donations in Jason's memory may be sent to: Family Initiative Residence, P.O. Box 80774, Conyers, Ga. 30013. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.



