It was with a heavy heart that we said good-bye, on Palm Sunday, to Jay Andrew Abell, 58, of Conyers, Georgia. He died due to complications following surgery. We know that our Heavenly Father welcomed him with open arms. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. A devoted husband, Jay is survived by his wife, Barbara, and his family, Claudia Lowery Sexton and Eric Sexton, Heather Cascio Myers and Haley Myers, their children Payton, Parker and Pierson Myers and Kaylor and Noah Sexton, and his step-sister, Michele Roxanne Lowery and his step-brother Peter Cornelis. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Monastery of the Holy Spirit in Conyers, Georgia in his memory.Arrangements by Phoenix Funeral Services Inc.
