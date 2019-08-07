Conyers
Jeannine I. Usry
Jeannine I. Usry, of Conyers, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the age of 88. Mrs. Usry was a talented artist, playing the piano and organ for many churches. In addition, she was a wonderful cook and liked to sew. Mrs. Usry loved the Lord and her family. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mrs. Usry was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, William Earl Usry, Sr.; and parents, Thomas Roy and Pearl (Manning) Ivey.
Surviving Mrs. Usry are her daughters and sons-in-law, Katrina and Rusty Lamb of Athens, Jane and Barry Jacobson of Brandon, MS; son and daughter-in-law, Earl and Donna Usry of Conyers; grandchildren, Jay and Keri Henley, Leslie and Forrest Houston, Jenny and Tony Wright, Billy Henley, Kathryn and Matt Ams, Rachel and Bryce Wyatt, Mack Usry, Margaux Usry; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Burns; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service for Mrs. Usry will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, 3:00 P.M., in Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, Covington. Friends may visit with the family at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, one hour prior to her service, from 2:003:00 P.M.
