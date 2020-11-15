Social Circle, GA Jefferson "Red" Richards
March 28, 1957 - November 7, 2020
Red was born on March 28, 1957 in Salem, West Virginia to Earl and Norma Jean Richards. He grew up on the farm with his siblings Fuzzy, Joyce, and Bonnie.
He moved to Georgia with his future wife in 1985. They were married March 29, 1986. Together they had three children, Justin (Dani), Brandi (Sam), and Cayce (Jared).
For those who knew him, knew he had a loyalty to his friends that never ended. And he loved his hunting trip back home every Thanksgiving.
Red never met a stranger and that stranger never met anyone like Red.
Red's love for his family never waivered. Whatever was needed, he did his best to get it done.
Red as he was called by all, even the grandkids, had a chance to enjoy Riley, Shelby, and Finley. He was also able to know he had another grandchild due in February. He was even able to keep the gender a secret.
Red will be missed by so very many, but he will be missed most by his "3 girls" Stella, Chloe, and Lexie (treats and ice cream will be limited now).
Red did not want a service, but asked that you have a Budweiser and give your furbabies an extra treat in remembrance of all the times ever spent laughing and talking with him.
Peachtree Cremation in Covington was in charge of handling the arrangements.
