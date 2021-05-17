Oxford, GA Jeffrey Lane Richardson, of Oxford, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the age of 61. Jeff Richardson was a wonderful loving husband, an amazing dad and an awesome Grandpa. He was a very caring man that was a great provider and loved his family. He was a master of music and loved making his own playlist. Above all, he loved his wife of 40 years, most of all. Jeff loved his 1979 Chevrolet pick up truck affectionately and called her Ole Yeller. He enjoyed going to the drag races, concerts, fishing, driving his big truck and watching his Georgia bulldawgs. He was a talented photographer and loved watching his birds. Jeff, the fact that you are no longer here...will always cause us pain... but, you're forever in our heart...until we meet again! He was preceded in death by his mother, Emily Carolyn Richardson.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Marsha Richardson; son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Jodi Richardson; grandchild, Silas Richardson; father and step-mother, Joe and Laverne Richardson; sister and brother-in-law, Bobbie and Ricky Mote; brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Judy Richardson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service for Mr. Richardson was held Thursday, May 20, 2021, 3:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Randy Lethgo officiating, and interment followed in Corinth Memorial Gardens, in Loganville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Transplant Fund for Jeffrey Lane Richardson fund account at BB&T, 1134 Clark Street SW, Covington, Georgia 30014, all funds from this account will then be donated to the Georgia Transplant Foundation.
This obituary has been crafted with love and affection by Mr. Richardson's family.
