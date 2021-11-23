Social Circle, GA Jeffrey M. Hobbins, of Social Circle, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the age of 78. Mr. Hobbins grew up in Decatur, GA and had resided in Social Circle since 2015 where he was an active member of Social Circle Baptist and the Action Sunday school class. He worked for Browning Arms as a sales representative for over 25 years and was co-owner of Piedmont Outdoors for 15 years. Mr. Hobbins enjoyed the outdoors and loved sharing his passion for it with anyone who was interested. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. Mr. Hobbins was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard George and Arlene Hope Hobbins; and sister, Pamela Hobbins.
Survivors include his longtime companion, Gail Temple; daughter, Janet Dawn Hobbins; son, Brian Hobbins (Mendy); grandchild, Morgan Masczak (Joshua); great-granddaughter, Amelia Hobbins.
A Memorial Service for Mr. Hobbins will be held Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 1:00 P.M., at Social Circle Baptist Church, 195 N Cherokee Road, with Pastor Mike Hardy. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the church, two hours prior to his service, from 11:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. Flowers are accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Hunting For The Cure at https://huntingforthecure.org/.
To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Hobbins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
