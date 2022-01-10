Conyers, GA Jeremy Kitchens, of Conyers, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, at the age of 44. Jeremy grew up in Oxford and for the last 29 years, he lived in Conyers. He was a dedicated employee with the City of Covington since 1997. He started out doing ground maintenance then eventually transferred to the electric department. During Jeremy's career he volunteered to help with natural disasters across the Southeast, including the Carolinas, Florida, and Louisiana. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, smoking meat, off roading, and traveling. He and Cindy took many trips in the U.S. to National Parks as well as international locations like Ireland. Jeremy was also very handy, always building and fixing things. He worked on his vehicles and built his own barn. With his quick wit, he was able to make so many laugh. Jeremy will be remembered for his loving and caring nature - always helping others in need. Jeremy was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Wardell and Era Reed; and paternal grandfather, Franklin Kitchens.
Survivors include his loving wife of 18 years, Cindy Kitchens; Mother, Pamela Reed Barnes (Wayne); father, Wayne Kitchens (Bonnie); sister, Adrienne Shapiro (Derek); paternal grandmother, Carolyn Kitchens; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Funeral Service for Jeremy will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022, 2:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Jason Johnson officiating and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, Friday, January 14, from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M. Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to The National Pancreas Foundation at https://pancreasfoundation.org/.
