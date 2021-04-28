Jeroldine Tabor Jerri Davis

Conyers, GA Jeroldine 'Jerri' Tabor Davis, age 76 of Conyers, died Monday, April 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Pearl Tabor; sisters, Sara Jean Haralson, Mary Ann Jones, Margaret Bryan; brother, John Hailey Tabor. She is survived by her husband, Bobby Davis; daughters and sons-in-law, Lawanna Moravek (Mike), Gail Owens (Jeff), Sheila Johnson (Ken); grandchildren, Brittany Owens, Ashlyn Owens, Benjamin Moravek, Tiffani Moravek, Elizabeth Moravek, Lauren Porter, Kensley Johnson, Katie Johnson, Kristyn Johnson; sister, Bonnie Ruth Smith; sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn Rabon (Roscell), as well as many nieces and nephews. Jerri was born January 19, 1945 in Norman Park, Ga. She graduated Moultrie High School in 1963 and from there went on to be an Avon sales Rep for 40 years as well as a long-time employee of Lithonia Lighting/ Acuity Brands for 39 years and a faithful member of Philadelphia United Methodist Church. Jerri was married to her husband, Bobby for 53 wonderful years. She met Bobby at the American Legion before they married and also where she became part of the Conyers, Ga., Post 77 Women's Auxiliary, La Femme 40/8 post out of Loganville, Ga. Jerri and Bobby enjoyed many years together at the American Legion, dancing, exercising, having fun and making memories with each other. Funeral service will be held Friday, April 30, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Rev. Thomas Moon officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Friday, April 30, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
2:00PM
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
