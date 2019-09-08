Porterdale
Jerry Obie "Toot-Toot" Fuller
Jerry Obie Fuller "Toot-Toot", of Porterdale, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the age of 70. Mr. Fuller had a wonderful sense of humor. He enjoyed collecting all things that were antique and was a fan of NASCAR. Mr. Fuller loved his family dearly and will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Samantha Fuller; parents, Obie and Ollie Fuller; and dog Baby Girl.
Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Robin Fuller; daughters and sons-in-law, Susan Fuller, Maryanne and Bo Brown, Kelly and Steve Williams; sons and daughter-in-law, William David Fuller, Michael and Tara Fuller; thirteen grandchildren; as well as several great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service for Mr. Fuller was held Saturday, September 7, 2019, 2:00 P.M., at the Gospel Mission Church, 755 Almon Road, in Covington, with Brother Wayne Whitley, Billy McGuilton and Adam Qualls officiating. Interment followed in Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington.
