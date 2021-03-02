Covington, GA Jerry Joe Neal, of Covington, GA, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on February 23, 2021, at the age of 73.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Ozell Neal and Virginia (Sollers) Neal-Vogle; his stepdaughter, Frankie (Farmer) Merrell; and granddaughter, Natalya Bellah.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Tammy Neal; his brother, Leo Neal (wife Sherry), of Lawton, OK; two children, Angelia Cozzens, and Coby Neal, both of Denver, CO; stepchildren, Cody Farmer (wife Melanie), of Van Buren, AR, Cody Bellah (wife Kelly), of Monroe, GA, and Jennifer Bellah, of Covington, GA; and 6 grandkids, Cole, Kate, Lana, Madison, Grady and Gretchen.
Jerry was born in Elk City, OK, January 22, 1948. He graduated from Berlin High School and Cameron University.
He loved his family and friends with all his heart, loved the lord Jesus, took choosing the perfect greeting card very serious, loved good old fashion rock-n-roll, played the guitar better than he thought, enjoyed big boy toys, survived a motorcycle crash, and cancer; he picked cotton as a kid and drove a tractor as a teen. He taught school, raised cattle, worked in the oil field, and then finally landed in the environmental businesses ever since he moved to the Atlanta area in the early 90's. He was the kind of grandpa that would play tea party or sing silly karaoke. He loved to play silly pranks and was often seen with a smile. He will be deeply missed.
This obituary was prepared with love and affection by Mr. Neal's family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.