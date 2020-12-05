Conyers, GA Jerry T. Davis, Sr., of Conyers, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the age of 71. Mr. Davis was retired from ABF Trucking and a veteran of the United States Army who valiantly served his country during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Zion Baptist Church, and in keeping with his nature to serve others, he and his wife, Sylvia, led music at numerous churches in Newton and Rockdale Counties. Mr. Davis loved to sing while his wife accompanied him on the piano. Mr. Davis fostered strong father-son bonds with Tommy, Chris, and Brandon - whether on the baseball field as he coached their teams to victory or while teaching them to become skilled hunters. He was a huge sports fan and closely followed the Atlanta Braves, Georgia Bulldogs, and the Atlanta Falcons. But, more than anything else, Mr. Davis will be remembered for his devotion to family - especially for the love he shared with his sweet grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Eunice (Gibson) Davis; and brother, Jones Davis.
Mr. Davis will be thoughtfully remembered by his adoring wife of 52 years, Sylvia Davis; sons and daughters-in-law, Tommy Davis of Conyers, Chris and Lauren Davis, Brandon and Wendy Davis, all of McDonough; grandchildren, Cayle Davis, Caitlin Davis, Cooper Davis, Belle Davis, Benson Davis, Baylor Davis; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Lois Davis of Philadelphia, PA; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service to honor Mr. Davis will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 11:00 A.M., at Zion Baptist Church, 7037 Highway 212 North, in Covington, with Pastor Joel Brown officiating and interment following in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Military Veteran Project, P.O. Box 3926, Topeka, KS 66604.
