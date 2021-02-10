Jerry Wilson White

Conyers, GA Jerry Wilson White, age 81 of Conyers, died Wednesday, February 10, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eldridge Salone and Gertrude White; brothers, Jack White, Gene White. He is survived by his sons and daughter-in-law, Mark and Natalie White, Mickey White; step-daughter, Natalie Craig; grandchildren, Mia White, Dakota White, Linus Craig as well as many nieces and nephews in Florence, Alabama. Jerry was married to the love of his life, Debra, for 24 wonderful years. He worked for Ford Motor Company as part of their parts department. Jerry enjoyed fresh water fishing and hunting. He was of the Presbyterian faith. Graveside services will be held Monday, February 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Philadelphia Baptist Cemetery with Dr. Jim Martin officiating. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.