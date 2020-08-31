Covington, GA Jerry Roland Yielding, 76 of Covington, passed away peacefully at his home with his loving wife by his side, Monday, August 31, 2020. He was born in Nampa, Idaho to Aron Yielding and Ruby Scott Gentry. Jerry was an avid Green Bay Packers and NASCAR fan. He enjoyed fishing, mowing the lawn, going to casinos, working on home improvement projects and cars, and going trap shooting. A devoted husband of 40 years, Jerry was also a wonderful father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He retired from AT&T with over 30 plus years of service. Jerry was preceded in death by both of his parents, brother Jimmy Yielding and sister Judy Terrien. Left behind to carry his memory in their hearts are his loving wife, Charlene Yielding of Covington, GA; sons and daughter-in-law, Scott and Susan Yielding of Channahon, IL, Aaron Yielding of Covington, GA; grandchildren and spouse, Nicholas Yielding of Madison, WI, Patrick Yielding of Channahon, IL, Alyssa Lynn and David Linderholm of Waukegan, IL; 2 great-grandchildren Mikey and Chelsi; and sister, Penny Gentry of Harrisburg, IL. Funeral Services for Mr. Yielding will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at 2 pm in the Chapel of Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Flowers are accepted or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State's COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask while in the building, and are encouraged to practice social distancing. Those who are unable to attend we understand, and appreciate your thoughts and prayers. Guests may send condolences to www.wheelerfuneralhome.com. Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services 11405 Brown Bridge Rd., Covington, GA (770) 786-7111

