Fayetteville, GA Jess Geddes Hullinger, 72, of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away November 22, 2020. He was born on September 25, 1948, in Roosevelt, Utah, to the late Jesse Enoch and Osa Hullinger. He was one of nine children. Jess grew up in Utah, then lived in Conyers, Georgia from 1977-2019 before moving to Fayetteville.

Jess was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Hullinger; his son, Christian Lybbert Hullinger; and his sisters, Bonnie Brimhall, Lorraine Gneiting, Helen Nelson, Barbara Maxfield, and Patsy Brock. He is survived by his sons, Philip Hullinger (Jennifer), Erik Hullinger (Emilee), and Nathan Hullinger; daughter, Martha Hullinger; grandchildren, Victoria, Christian, Geneva, Brooklyn, Aurianna, Emma, Aubrey, Gary, Zayne, and Emily; and his sisters, Sharee Gooch, Vicci Mecham, and LaConna Hullinger-Bortnem.

A funeral service will be held on December 9, 2020, at 9:00 AM at the Church of Latter-day Saints, 2021 Redwine Road, Fayetteville with Bishop Dale Stanton officiating. Interment will be at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Elisha Payne Cir South, Blairsville, Georgia.

Service information

Dec 9
Funeral Service
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
9:00AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Fayetteville
2021 Redwine Road
Fayetteville, GA 30215
